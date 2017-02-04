Bella Hadid Shows Off Booty In Lacy Thong: Showing The Weeknd What He’s Missing?

Courtesy of Instagram

Talk about bootylicious! Bella Hadid flaunted her perky posterior in a lacy thong on Feb. 3, sending hearts racing with her eye-catching snap. The supermodel even rocked a tie-up corset, so is she showing her ex The Weeknd what he’s missing!?

Bella Hadid, 20, clearly knows how to turn up the heat! The Victoria’s Secret supermodel put her round booty on full display Feb. 3, giving her 10.3 million Instagram followers a peek at what she’s working with. Wearing a sheer lacy thong designed with blue frill, she arched her back while posing seductively in a dimly-lit room. She even tucked a hot pink shirt into a tie-up corset, giving her the ultimate hourglass shape. Is Bella showing her ex The Weeknd, 26, what he’s missing!?

Bella and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, broke up last Nov. after a year and a half of dating. However, he’s already off the market and clearly involved with another gorgeous star, Selena Gomez, 24. The hot new couple has been the talk of the town, especially since they recently flaunted major PDA after jet-setting off to Venice, Italy for a romantic rendezvous. Luckily, Bella’s been staying preoccupied with her own busy life and sky-rocketing career, last stopping by a Jan. 31 party thrown by Dior Beauty at the NYC hotspot Up & Down.

Additionally, Bella put her heartbreak into action over the weekend. On Jan. 29, she took to the streets of New York City, alongside her sister Gigi Hadid, 21, in protest of Donald Trump‘s executive order on immigration. They were seen proudly carrying a sign reading, “We are all Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims, Atheists, Christians, Jews,” which spelled out HUMANS.

As we previously reported, “Bella‘s career is on fire right now, but she’s having a hard time enjoying it because she’s heartbroken over her ex. She can’t believe he’s moved on like this — seeing the pictures of them together just about killed her. This is her first real heartbreak,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We’re sure she’ll bounce back better than ever!

