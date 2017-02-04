Amy Duggar Compares Sex With Husband Dillon King To ‘Being Raped’ On ‘Boot Camp’

Image Courtesy of Wetv

Uh-oh! Amy Duggar and Dillon King seemed to hit a huge road block during their latest challenge on ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’ Things got so heated, that Amy criticized their sex life! This wasn’t pretty!

Yikes! There’s definitely some trouble in paradise! On the latest episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, which aired on Feb 3, the couples were put to the ultimate test when they were forced to address their worst habits of assigning blame to one another instead of taking responsibility for their own actions. Naturally, all of the couple had some difficulty with this one but 19 Kids & Counting star Amy Duggar and her husband Dillon King, seemed to have a little more trouble than the rest!

Things got off to a rocky start when Amy brought to her hubby’s attention that he isn’t the best when it comes to communication because he struggles with his tone. Dillon took the first step in the right direction by admitting that he did have a tone issue, but he made the mistake of replying to her statement with a raised voice. Oh no!

God sent me because this boy wasn't ever going to settle down.😅😜❤ A photo posted by AmyRachelleKing (@amyrachelleking) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:07pm PST

And things only went downhill from there! After the challenge was over, Amy and Dillon took their argument to the bedroom, where Amy started yelling at him for the way he treats her. “It sucks being treated like a child,” Amy shouted behind their closed bedroom door. Dillon responded by saying that she was being “overdramatic,” but she kept going. “When you treat me like a child, I feel like I’m being raped by an older man,” she yelled over him. OMG, that is not good at all!

Amy’s comments definitely come as a bit of shocker, especially since the couple seemed to not have any issues when it came to the bedroom. The married couple previously spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, and revealed that they were never lacking in the sex department. Despite their differences though, we’re sure these two can get through it together!

