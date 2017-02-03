Super Bowl 51: The Atlanta Falcons Will Soar To Victory Over The Patriots

REX/Shutterstock

The New England Patriots have seen the Super Bowl five times in the last seventeen years and most football fans think they have the upper-hand in the 51st Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. However, with their impressive speed, undeniable on-the-field chemistry and well-equipped offense, the Atlanta Falcons have a chance to win their first championship. Find out why!

I think the Atlanta Falcons will win the Super Bowl. Someone had to say it, so I’m going to say it. And, it’s not because I’m “tired of the New England Patriots winning,” or I think “the Patriots don’t deserve it.” I truly believe the Atlanta Falcons have on-the-field weaponry and chemistry that will allow them to outplay Tom Brady, 39, and his gridiron gang. Hear me out.

The Falcons, league leaders in the NFC South, play the New England Patriots, who lead the AFC East, on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in the 51st Super Bowl in Houston, TX. Game time is 6:30 PM on FOX, and, like every Super Bowl, is filled with incredible performances. After George H.W. and Barbara Bush flip the coin, it’s game time and the Vince Lombardi Trophy will be one step closer to going home to the Georgia Dome!

Let’s start with the Falcons’ obvious advantage — their offense. Julio Jones, 27, is the definition of a powerhouse. He is “unlike anything you’ve seen before,” according to The Bleacher Report. The 6’3, 220-pound wide receiver is the best thing a WR can be — unpredictable. He zigs when you think he’ll zag, he’ll outrun you, he’ll out-jump you. The only person who knows what to expect of him is his quarterback, Matt Ryan, 31. Of course, the Patriots defense will try, and probably succeed in shutting out Jones on Sunday. The Patriots’ strong, and big defense has a good track record in blocking the opposing team’s third or fourth receiving option, as well. But, in this situation, the Falcons are locked and loaded with receivers and runners to have huge days taking the ball down the field and into the Atlanta end zone. The Falcons powerhouses that I expect to fill Jones’s shoes (and hands, if you will) are Taylor Gabriel, 25, AKA Turbo, Tevin Coleman, 23, who can, as Stephen White wrote on SB Nation, “blow the doors off anybody you put in front of them on a fade route.” Also, expect Devonta Freeman to have a big day catching in the backfield.

When it comes to defense, things are a little shaky. Tom Brady truly is the best quarterback in the NFL, the Falcons were certainly impressive against the Green Bay Packers and did a great job holding off Aaron Rodgers. The Falcons’ defense is young, but fresh, with rookie linebackers Deion Jones, 22, and De’Vondre Campbell, 23, whose speeds will match up with the Patriots, even if they make it a passing game. Still, with Rob Gronkowski, 27, out, I think the Falcons truly stand a fighting chance to dominate the Patriots.

I would love to see the Atlanta Falcons win their FIRST EVER Super Bowl and prove all the naysayers wrong. I mean, who doesn’t love an underdog? Go Falcons!

