Kylie Cosmetics: Fans Freak After Valentine’s Day Bundle Sells Out — Restock Coming?

Say it ain’t so! Kylie Jenner’s Valentine’s Day bundle is SOLD OUT…and fans are begging her for a restock of the flirty, limited-edition makeup! Will she do it?

Kylie Jenner released her Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Collection on Feb. 2 at 6pm EST. No surprise, the bundle sold out almost immediately.

The bundle was only $200 (a $216 value), so a lot of fans wanted that deal! And they were smart to get it, because Kylie posted on her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram on Feb. 2: “WE ARE NOW LIVE!!! & note: this may be your only chance! One Time Only ❤💋.”

As of Feb. 3, five out of eight of the offerings were sold out, including the bundle package with EVERYTHING.

BUT you can get Kylie’s favorite thing: her Diary.

She wrote on Snapchat: “Diary is MY FAV…the shades in here are everything…mmmmmmm…Obsessed…You can make so many different looks #TheDiary.”

She describes the Diary as:

“Kylie’s Diary – Kyshadow & Blush Palette… contains 9 Kyshadow pressed powder eye shadows.

Kyshadow shades:

Bae (metallic icy periwinkle)

Heart Breaker (pearlized shimmering baby pink)

Make Me Blush (metallic sparkly lavender)

Sweet Like Candy (metallic bright rose gold)

Love Potion (satin hot pink)

Be Mine (matte soft coral)

Heart Eyes (matte deepened magenta)

Romance (metallic golden burgundy)

Love Me Not (matte plum grey)

Blush shades:

First Date (subdued tangerine)

Virginity (vibrant warm pink)”

I snatched myself up a Diary as well as a Valentine Lip Kit, which is a hot fuschia shade. Stay tuned for some beauty tutorials!

HollywoodLifers, did you buy anything from Kylie Jenner’s Valentine’s Day collection? Are you hoping for a restock?

