Kylie Cosmetics: Fans Freak After Valentine’s Day Bundle Sells Out — Restock Coming?

Say it ain’t so! Kylie Jenner’s Valentine’s Day bundle is SOLD OUT…and fans are begging her for a restock of the flirty, limited-edition makeup! Will she do it?
Kylie Jenner released her Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Collection on Feb. 2 at 6pm EST. No surprise, the bundle sold out almost immediately.
The bundle was only $200 (a $216 value), so a lot of fans wanted that deal! And they were smart to get it, because Kylie posted on her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram on Feb. 2: “WE ARE NOW LIVE!!! & note: this may be your only chance! One Time Only ❤💋.”
As of Feb. 3, five out of eight of the offerings were sold out, including the bundle package with EVERYTHING.
BUT you can get Kylie’s favorite thing: her Diary.
She wrote on Snapchat: “Diary is MY FAV…the shades in here are everything…mmmmmmm…Obsessed…You can make so many different looks #TheDiary.”
Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Collection — SEE PICS
She describes the Diary as:
“Kylie’s Diary – Kyshadow & Blush Palette… contains 9 Kyshadow pressed powder eye shadows.
Kyshadow shades:
- Bae (metallic icy periwinkle)
- Heart Breaker (pearlized shimmering baby pink)
- Make Me Blush (metallic sparkly lavender)
- Sweet Like Candy (metallic bright rose gold)
- Love Potion (satin hot pink)
- Be Mine (matte soft coral)
- Heart Eyes (matte deepened magenta)
- Romance (metallic golden burgundy)
- Love Me Not (matte plum grey)
Blush shades:
- First Date (subdued tangerine)
- Virginity (vibrant warm pink)”
I snatched myself up a Diary as well as a Valentine Lip Kit, which is a hot fuschia shade. Stay tuned for some beauty tutorials!
HollywoodLifers, did you buy anything from Kylie Jenner’s Valentine’s Day collection? Are you hoping for a restock?
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP