Super Bowl LI: Why The Patriots Are Going To Crush The Falcons

The Super Bowl is just days away, and I’m confident Tom Brady is going to leave Houston on Feb. 5 with a full hand of championship rings! The Patriots overcame their QB’s suspension and Rob Gronkowski’s brutal injury, and that’s just part of why the Pats deserve to win the Super Bowl!

I was born and raised in Massachusetts, but I swear my loyalty isn’t clouding my judgement: the Patriots are absolutely going to win the Super Bowl, and they totally deserve it, too! The 2016-2017 season hasn’t been easy on the guys. Two years after the drama of Deflategate, Tom Brady was finally forced to sit out a whopping four games (two more than Ray Rice originally got for beating his wife) for “allegedly deflating balls,” leaving his team without their captain and fearless leader. Not only that, but star tight end Rob Gronkowski started the season injured as well. But guess what? IT DIDN’T STOP US.

It felt like a gift from above when our stunning backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo stepped on the field and absolutely slayed his first game! However, the excitement was short lived because one game later, he sprained his right AC joint! But guess what? IT DIDN’T STOP US.

By some miracle, our third string QB Jacoby Brissett stepped in and even as a rookie he managed to carry us through the rest of the game against the Miami Dolphins. It was the first time we started a rookie since Drew Bledsoe in 1993, and it totally panned out! Then disaster struck again, leaving him with an injured thumb. The two hurt backup players were forced to carry on, because we were out of options. But guess what? IT DIDN’T STOP US.

In game 5, we finally got our champion back! Brady came in strong, rested, and ready to take on anyone who got in his way. By game 7, we had Gronk on hand again to power down the field, and we were finally looking like our old selves again. At least for a few weeks, then we learned something devastating: Gronk needed back surgery and it would put him out for the season, including the Super Bowl if we made it. But guess what? IT DIDN’T STOP US.

For the AFC Championship against the Steelers, the Pats brought out their secret weapon: 27-year-old wide receiver Chris Hogan. He’s started 14 games in the regular season, but he really proved his worth at the last big game before the Super Bowl by picking up 180 receiving yards, which is a record by the way, and some of the biggest plays of the night! YOU LITERALLY CAN’T STOP US.

The Falcons are a good team, and I would love for them to win their first Super Bowl if it were against ANYONE else. But the Patriots have overcome so many struggles this year to become a better, stronger team, and after 17 committed years I’d love to see Brady get a full hand of rings. I know he wants it just as bad as his fans after everything Commissioner Roger Goodell put him through. It’s about our desire, our passion, and our years of hard work to build a well-oiled machine that can get us through ANYTHING. On Feb. 5 we’re proving it once and for all: we’re the best team in the NFL, and no unfounded cheating allegations can take that from us! LET’S DO THIS!

