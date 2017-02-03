Chris Long: 5 Things About The Patriots Star & His NFL Pedigree

Rex/Shutterstock

Some NFL stars seem like they were made to for the game, but in the case of Chris Long, he was practically born to play football! Chris’s father is a NFL Hall of Famer, so get to know about the New England Patriots star and his family!

1. He’s a second-generation NFL star.

When Chris Long, 31, hit the field with the New England Patriots to face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51, the biggest voice cheering him on might come from the Fox Sports broadcast booth. Chris is one of the sons of Howie Long, 57, the NFL Hall of Famer who won Super Bowl 18 with the Los Angles Raiders in 1984.

Chris seems to take after his dad. Howie played as a defensive end, racking up 91.5 career sacks, 10 rumble recoveries and 2 interceptions. If Chris matches his dad’s 13 seasons in the NFL, he may pass him. At 9 seasons in NFL, Chris has 58.5 sacks and 281 tackles.

2. This is his first Super Bowl.

Chris joined the NFL in 2008, the second overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. He joined the St. Louis Rams. He was released by the team on Feb. 19, 2016. He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots and helped take them to a 14-2 regular season and another Super Bowl appearance.

3. His brothers are also in the NFL.

When you’re the sons of Howie Long, it’s shouldn’t be a surprise if you wind up involved in football. Chris’s brother, Kylie Long, 28, is a guard for the Chicago Bears. He joined the Monsters of the Midway in 2013. The third Long son, Howie Long Jr., is a scouting assistant and personnel assistant for the Oakland Raiders. Yet, they’ll all be Patriots fans on Feb. 5.

“There aren’t too many things that Chris does that are a first for him,’’ Kyle told the Chicago Sun-Times. “He’s gotten every accolade you can do. The one thing he’s never done is be part of a championship. I think this is great. Even just being part of it is history.’’

4. Chris has been active in charity since he was a boy.

In 2015, Chris launched The Chris Long Foundation, partnering with the Waterboys Initiative to help build wells for communities in East Africa. This wasn’t the first time he did some major charity work. As a baby, he appeared in an anti-underage drinking PSA with his parents!

5. His biggest fan will be barely a year old.

Chris married Megan O’Malley on June 22, 2013. Megan’s a former member of the University of Virginia women’s lacrosse team. They welcomed their first child, Waylon James Long, on March 2, 2016. Will he watch his daddy bring a second Super Bowl ring to the Long family? Wonder what team he’ll join in twenty years?

