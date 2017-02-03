‘The Vampire Diaries’: Inside The ‘Bittersweet’ Series Finale — What We Know So Far

Image Courtesy of Instagram

We’re nearly a month away from the finale of ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ and the anticipation is absolutely killing us. Even with a slew of photos from set, we still know very little about how the eighth season will wrap, but here’s what we do know.

You’re going to need to prepare yourself for the end. The finale of The Vampire Diaries is currently filming in Atlanta and while we know some familiar faces — Nina Dobrev, Kayla Ewell, and David Anders to name a few — have been spotted on set, we really don’t know who will be doing what. “There’s blood, sweat and tears. And also a little bit of joy,” Michael Malarkey said in a new interview with TVGuide about the finale. “There’s a little bit of something for everybody. You’ll get to see some familiar faces. There’s going to be a lot of tears shed, I’m sure.”

When asked if the ending would he happy or bittersweet, he revealed it’s probably a bit of both. “It’s kind of different for some of the characters, but I feel overall it’s going to definitely feel bittersweet,” he said. “There’s always a silver lining, and we definitely get that at the end of the series.”

The finale, set to air on March 10 at 9pm on The CW, will follow a one-hour special called Forever Yours, a thank you to the fans.

Of course, we have no idea what that means — who will get a happy ending? Will Nina be back as Elena or Katherine? Will she end up with Damon or Stefan… or neither? Julie Plec has tweeted a few heartbreaking messages, including a final shot of Mystic Falls she posted on Feb. 2, writing, “Farewell, Covington aka our beloved Mystic Falls.” She then followed it up with, “Not gonna lie, that particular goodbye hurt.”

I told you to prepare yourselves. Now, as you can see in the BTS shots from the finale in our gallery, Kevin Williamson, as well as fans, have already shared a first look at Nina back on set, wearing a white tank, a purple cardigan and that classic straight Elena-like hair. We can’t help but notice the look is very similar to what she had on when she nearly drowned in the water with her parents. Just sayin’.

