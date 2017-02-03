Did we just watch a WeatherTech commercial or a ‘Fast & Furious’ movie trailer? The vehicle product manufacturer just dropped their epic commercial that will air during Super Bowl 51, and it’s a serious thriller! The 30-second long advertisement is an insane mini-movie with a woman action hero! You have to see it!

WeatherTech is seriously stepping up their commercial game for Super Bowl LI [51]! The vehicle product company released their 30-second promo for the big game on Feb. 3, after epically teasing it for days on Twitter and Instagram. And, it was well worth the wait — It features a woman lead who leaps through the air to jump on a moving vehicle, all to save the interior of a frantic driver’s car! When the male driver spills his coffee, WeatherTech is immediately notified back at their home-base, which looks like a secret spy lair!

The commercial shows how the high-tech factory creates their epic floor mats, with a team of experts. Then, a stunning brunette in a black WeatherTech race car-like suit appears! She is hanging out of a WeatherTech van that pulls alongside the male’s vehicle so she can leap across a highway while the cars are moving! The suspense is SO real. Finally she climbs on top of the vehicle and slides a WeatherTech floor mat down right before the driver’s coffee has a chance to ruin the interior of the car! Wow.

WeatherTech has been teasing the highly anticipated commercial for days on Twitter and Instagram. The epic teaser above, shows the woman action hero getting suited up for her mission with a suspenseful siren blaring in the background. It was seriously like a hit movie trailer!

Everyone is excited to see Tom Brady, 39, and the Patriots face off against Matt Ryan, 31, and the Falcons, Feb. 5, at 6:30 EST in Super Bowl 51! BUT, the commercials are almost getting more hype than the actual game… we said, “almost.” With Super Bowl 51 slated to have 100 million viewers this year, brands are dropping millions on coveted spots during the game, and some of these spots range as low as 30 seconds.

Brands pull out all the stops for their Super Bowl commercials. They use, humor, sex, scandal, action, and many more wild tactics to step out of the box to entertain viewers. Some commercials that have dropped early, just like WeatherTech’s, include: Mr. Clean and his sexual moves, Melissa McCarthy‘s adventurous [and hilarious] Kia commercial, Bud Light’s TBT of Spuds MacKenzie and many more!

