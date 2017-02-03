Tarek El Moussa Steps Out For Dinner Date With Mystery Woman After Christina Split

Courtesy Of Instagram

Back on the prowl! Tarek El Moussa has hit the dating scene with full gusto as his divorce from estranged wife Christina gets more ugly. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details on his romantic dinner with a sexy mystery blonde.

Tarek El Moussa, 35, is moving along nicely after filing for divorce from wife Christina, 33, back in Jan. He’s already back in the in the saddle of dating life, having a romantic night out with a mystery blonde at a restaurant on Feb. 2. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “Tarek and his pretty mystery girl seemed to be on a first date. Tarek was acting shy and reserved around his much younger date. She appeared to be about 23 while Tarek is 35. There was no physical contact between the two while Tarek behaved like a polite gentlemen.”

“He wasn’t trying to hold her hand or kiss her or anything but he did always open the door for her. Tarek picked his date up in his Lamborghini and drove her to a place called ‘A Restaurant’ in Newport Beach, California for dinner where they stayed for about 2 hours with another couple. After dinner Tarek took his lady for a romantic drive up the coast in his exotic sports car.” CLICK HERE FOR THE PICS OF TAREK’S DATE NIGHT.

The Flip or Flop star definitely has a thing for blondes, as the pretty lady has long, straight hair just like Christina. She kept it casual but stylish in a pair of skinny jeans, strappy tan heels and a black coat while Tarek looked handsome in a plaid shirt, jeans and tennies. This is the first woman we’ve seen him with since he broke off his fling with the former couple’s young nanny Alyssa Logan, 23, back in Dec. 2016. At least this lady seems a little more age appropriate for him!

Tarek has no choice to move on now that Christina is having a full-blown romance with the former couple’s contractor Gary Anderson. As we reported EXCLUSIVELY, “Tarek is shocked and betrayed that his ex Christina is in an ongoing relationship with Gary, someone Tarek trusted,” adding that Gary is “backstabbing” and Tarek “no longer trusts the guy.” He’s taking the right steps in finding love again with this beautiful mystery woman.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Flip or Flop will be able to continue now that Tarek and Christina are divorcing?

