Courtesy of Instagram

Look out Mystic Falls, a familiar face is coming to town! Along with Nina Dobrev, Steven R. McQueen will RETURN as Jeremy Gilbert in the season 8 finale episode of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ — talk about a family reunion! How do we know? Check out the pic!

The Gilbert family is coming back together! Season 8’s finale episode is looking to be the juiciest one yet, with both Nina Dobrev, 28, and Steven R. McQueen, 28, returning to the silver screen. Steven, who plays Jeremy Gilbert — the brother to Nina’s character Elena — revealed his shocking comeback with fans on Feb. 3, by posing alongside a bus with the words “Mystic Falls” on it. “Say hi to some old friends,” he captioned the picture, referring to his incredible cast mates. If that’s not definite confirmation, we don’t know what is!

The last time we saw Jeremy, he was saying goodbye to his sister, Elena, who’s in some kind of supernatural coma. At that time, show creator Julie Plec heartbreakingly revealed that Steven would not be returning as a series regular. “We’re saying goodbye to Steven McQueen, as a series regular, in the 14th episode,” she confessed to Variety. “I was there when we were shooting his last scene and, spoiler alert, it’s not a death scene because that would just be too mean.”

We thought we had seen the last of the Gilbert siblings…but boy, we were WRONG! Nina is ALSO returning for the hit show’s very last episode. Talk about ending things with a BANG! The brunette beauty shared the incredible news via Instagram on Jan. 26, posting a picture of The Vampire Diaries‘ script with her name in big, bold letters. Fans were brought to tears when Nina left the show after season 6, but were given a glimmer of hope when Elena’s voice was heard again in season 7 by Damon. With the actress back on set, it feels like the series has come full circle!

HollywoodLifers, how excited are you for the season 8 finale now that Steven is coming back?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.