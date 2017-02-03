REX/Shutterstock

STOP everything! Did Selena Gomez just tease an epic collaboration with Kygo? The singer took to social media, Feb. 3, to post a snippet of a song that sounds like something the DJ would create, and according the internet, the song could be an official tag team between the artists! You have to hear the clip and see why fans think it’s the real deal!

A new song from Selena Gomez, 24, and Kygo, 25? — We are SO here for that! The rumor mill starting turning on Feb. 3, when Sel posted a LIVE video to her Instagram story of a snippet of an amazing song! Fans quickly caught on that it sounded like the work of the Norwegian DJ, and that’s when they began investigating the mysterious hit. Take a listen for yourself…

Part 1:

Selena posted on her Instagram story! New music!!!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 A video posted by Selena Gomez Updates ⭐️ (@selenamgomezfanss) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

Part 2… which came a few minutes after:

WE KNOW, it’s so good and we’ve only heard 10 seconds of the song! The epic track definitely sounds like Sel’s sultry vocals and Kygo’s mellow beats. While the clips from Sel were only speculation and guesses from fans, sh-t got real when a Twitter user posted this document (below), of information about the song. The name of the track is apparently called “It ain’t me” by Selena, and if you look closely, Kygo is listed as a writer on the song! Now, we must point out that in this doc [that has NOT been confirmed as real or official] his name is misspelled. Kygo is the stage name he goes by; However, his real name is Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll.

“I had a dream we were back at 17, summer nights and liberties, never growing up,” are the first words you can hear in the first clip Sel teased us with. It sounds like the second clip was the chorus, which is amazing. Not to mention, everything Kygo touches turns to gold.

Another reason Sel and Kygo might have an insane collab on the way? — Fans caught this screen grab (below), where she commented on his most recent Instagram picture with multiple heart emojis! Oh baby…

INSTAGRAM UPDATES: Selena ha commentato con "😍😍😍😍😍😍😍" questa foto postata da Kygo! pic.twitter.com/eCaSuSYbd5 — Selena Gomez Italia (@MarieUpdated) February 3, 2017

If Selena and Kygo do come out with a collaboration, it’s going to be an instant chart-topper! We mean, do we have to remind you about her last collab with one of Hollywood’s hottest DJ’s? When Selena got together with Zedd, 27, for their hit, “I Want You To Know”, the song instantly sky-rocketed to the top of the charts! Do you see the pattern here? Selena + DJs = music royalty.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Sel’s music tease? Tell us below!

