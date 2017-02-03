Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: She’s ‘Happier & Healthier’ Than Ever Thanks To Romance

Courtesy of Twitter

Dating The Weeknd has obvious perks, but the best one of all is that he makes Selena Gomez feel ‘happier and healthier’ than EVER before! The brunette beauty is benefiting from their romance in more ways than one, so read on for the EXCLUSIVE details.

This is the best news we’ve EVER heard! After going through a heartbreaking battle with lupus and reported anxiety, Selena Gomez, 24, is showing her true colors again. Thank you so much, The Weeknd, 26, for bringing our girl back. “Selena‘s health has been improving significantly since began dating Abel,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “His affection has come at the right time in her life. She is thriving, happier and healthier than she has been in a long time.”

Love and laughter really are the best medicine! Oh, and so is travel! The brunette beauty must be smiling from ear to ear again after voyaging to Italy with her new beau. Their romantic getaway was full of so much adventure, from checking out museums in Florence to traveling down the canals of Venice. A few Italian fans also noticed how in love they looked, and teased the couple by shouting “Amore!” on the streets. Jetting to Europe was just step one in their plans, as the “Starboy” crooner already knows how he wants to spoil Selena on Valentine’s Day.

For the most romantic day of the year, The Weeknd wants to take his lady HOME to Toronto to meet his family. On top of that, he’s even thinking about recording a love song for her. As we already confirmed, The Weeknd and the brunette bombshell are working on new music together, but we had no idea they would release new tracks this soon. Receiving flowers and chocolate on Valentine’s Day seems to pointless now that Selena might be getting her own song and a trip to Canada! Ugh, so jealous!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena looks happier and healthier than ever before?

