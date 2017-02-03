Rob Kardashian Cracks Up After Kimmel Convinces People He’s A New Supreme Court Justice

Alternative facts alert! Jimmy Kimmel hilariously tried to convince people that Rob Kardashian was Trump’s pick for Supreme Court Justice, and they believed him! This video is so funny even Rob couldn’t help but laugh!

Can you say, “fake news?” Jimmy Kimmel, 49, sent a number of his staffers out on a mission on Feb. 1, to ask the people of Los Angeles what they thought about Rob Kardashian, 29, becoming the new Supreme Court Justice. As we all know, that’s not at all true, but apparently seven people believed it!

When one woman was asked about Rob being appointed as SCOTUS, she seriously replied, “Honestly, I was a little shocked, a little taken back. But I think whatever happens, happens for a reason.” OMG! Another woman also commented on the fake nomination, suggesting it wasn’t Donald Trump’s, 70, best idea. “Honestly, that’s the first wrong I think he’s made as president because I think you shouldn’t bring somebody that is that famous into this,” she said. “He doesn’t know anything about politics, about nationalism. He doesn’t know anything about what’s going on. He’s in his own bubble.”

While many people didn’t support Rob’s “nomination,” there was one man who seemed to be the reality star was just what the Supreme Court needed. “He’s a people person, and he’ll keep the people’s interest at heart,” he said. This is hilarious! And when asked whether Rob’s relationship with Blac Chyna, 28, would benefit the country, he said: “I’m going to say it can’t hurt. It can help. It’s just an open door for communication. Communication is important, honest communication.”

Rob also got a kick out of the segment and uploaded several clips from the show to his Instagram on Feb. 2. But despite what these fans thought, Donald Trump did not nominate the reality star to the Supreme Court. Instead, the president chose federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch. If approved by the Senate, Neil will be appointed to the highest court, filling in for the late Antonin Scalia. As most of Trump’s nominees, there has been some controversy surrounding Neil after voters discovered that the nominee formed a fascism group when he was a high school student in Washington DC. Yikes! The judge will reportedly face a tough confirmation battle with some of the Democrats in the Senate, so maybe we shouldn’t rule Rob out just yet!

