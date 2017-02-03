REX Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take their steamy romance to London town! The adorable couple had a sweet date night in the UK, Feb 1, where they displayed major PDA! The royal and his actress girlfriend held hands and looked smitten with each other! Get the scoop inside their romantic night out!

We can’t get enough of Prince Harry, 32, and Meghan Markle, 35! The couple stepped out in London, Feb. 1, where they were photographed holding hands for the very first time in public! YOU CAN SEE THEIR PDA PICS RIGHT HERE!

The royal and his Suits actress girlfriend had a romantic dinner at Soho House where an onlooker said, “They tried to keep as low-key as possible and were sitting in a small snug area of the restaurant,” via The Sun. Although “it wasn’t a private area,” they were “happy” to be spotted together. Retired soccer player, Gary Lineker, 56, and a few people from the cast of Made In Chelsea cast were also at the restaurant, according to the source. Nonetheless, Prince Harry and Meghan “only had eyes for each other.” SO cute!

Exclusive: #PrinceHarry & Meghan Markle enjoy quality date-night in London where they first met https://t.co/vGW64h0kRR — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) February 2, 2017

And, if their adorable PDA wasn’t enough, Prince Harry and Meghan have apparently taken their relationship to the next level. “They’re practically living together,” the site reported. “She cooks for him, he pops out to the gym and they’re just enjoying hanging out.” Meghan has always been a fan of London, but now, “she’s really putting down roots,” there, as reported by the site. Can we say, relationship goals?!

As if things couldn’t get any better, it looks like Meghan’s Suits co-stars approve of her royal romance, too! Her on-screen lover on the USA hit show, Patrick J. Adams, gushed over her relationship with Harry in an interview, on Feb. 1. Patrick admitted that he is “super happy” for Meghan, who’s like a “sister” to him. He’s glad she’s “found someone that she seems to really be into,” he told Access Hollywood. Awe!

Prince Harry and Meghan have been dating for over six months now. They were first reported to be dating back in Oct. 2016, and the two have reportedly been inseparable ever since. The most recent date night the royal and his actress girlfriend had was in Norway, where he whisked Meghan away on a romantic vacation to a remote town to see the Northern Lights, Jan. 6. The couple is going so strong that there are multiple reports that Prince Harry is going to put a ring on it in 2017! While the lovebirds have remained hush hush about their picture perfect romance, fans believe that there’s a strong possibility that we will see a royal engagement in the near future. And, we’re certainly hoping that one comes true!

