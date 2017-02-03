Ernie The Elephant Proves Snacking & Exercising Don’t Mix In Pistachio’s Super Bowl Ad

Lol! Ernie the Elephant (aka WWE star John Cena) is back for another Wonderful Pistachios ad, this time for the Super Bowl. It’s both cute and hilarious. Check out the video here!

Everyone knows you have to be careful before working out right after eating, but Ernie the Elephant (voiced by WWE wrestler John Cena) might need a refresher! It goes without saying John is known for his workouts and svelte physique, and it seems so does his animal alter ego!

In the video, which is set to air during the first quarter of the game, shows Ernie in a gym. People are working out and casually lifting weights in the background. The elephant begins walking on a treadmill. While holding a bag of pistachios — and eating a few — Ernie discusses how the nuts are a good source of protein. Perfect for working out! But the elephant suddenly stumbles on the treadmill and the pistachios go everywhere. Oh no! Ernie then innocently puts his hands up in defense and says, “Um…that one’s broken.” The tagline then appears, “Get Crackin’.” How funny!

This isn’t Ernie’s first circus, but it’s the first time we’ll see him during the Big Game. The campaign, which is both clever and humorous, is pure creativity in that they simply use an elephant at its core. When creating Ernie, the company took “a photo rendering of Ernie was in the recording booth with John, so he could draw inspiration from the character,” says Michael Perdigao, president of the client’s in-house Wonderful Agency, which created the campaign. “He was riffing in the studio and had a lot of fun ad-libbing. In fact, a few of his ad-libs ended up in some of the spots.” How clever!

Although Ernie never identifies him as John Cena, “we believe that many people will recognize Cena’s voice,” Michael also mentioned. “Even if consumers don’t make the connection, that’s OK. John brought Ernie to life, and we could not be more pleased with his performance.” The spot comes from Wonderful Agency, the company’s in house shop. They are also going to be running a 15-second ad, which is airing during the Super Bowl as well. The last time we saw a pistachio ad during the Big Game was back in 2014, but we think this one is much funnier. Who doesn’t love an elephant eating pistachios on a treadmill? That’s funny in every language.

