Patton Oswalt Reveals His Wife’s Devastating Cause Of Death — Find Out How She Died

How heartbreaking! Comedian Patton Oswalt has finally revealed what killed his beloved wife Michelle McNamara, who mysteriously passed away in her sleep in Apr. 2016. We’ve got the details on what took the crime author’s life at just 46-years-old.

This is just so sad! Comedian Patton Oswalt, 48, has revealed that the cause of his wife Michelle McNamara‘s tragic passing was the result of an undiagnosed heart condition combined with prescription medications. He told The Associated Press Feb. 3 that, “We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle’s system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal.” The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Department says the official cause of death is still pending all of these months later.

How devastating must it be to find out she hard a heart problem — artery blockage — that if detected could have let her life a longer life. Patton added that the prescription drugs Adderall, Xanax and the pain medication Fentanyl also played a role in her untimely death. Michelle died in her sleep Apr. 21, 2016 at the age of 46 and her sudden passing at such a young age was a total mystery. It’s so tragic to think that Patton and his wife happily went to sleep together and by the next day she was gone.

Patton recalled to the New York Times in Oct. 2016 that he was worried about Michelle’s health as she had been working tirelessly on tracking down a serial killer for her True Crime Diary website. He told her to take a “sleep until you wake up” night where she could get some much-needed rest and he would get up in the morning to take care of their seven-year-old daughter Alice and get her off to school. She was alive and snoring when he checked on her around 9:40 am, sweetly leaving a “good morning” cup of coffee on her bedside table. A few hours later he checked back in on Michelle and she was dead.

He told the paper it was “the second worst” day of his life, as “The worst is when I told my daughter the next day.” He returned to stand-up at the New York Comedy Festival in November 2016 after months of mourning, saying it was “A rebuke to grief, an acceptance of the messiness of life. I’ll never be at 100 percent again, but that won’t stop me from living this.”

