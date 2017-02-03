Pamela Anderson: 4 Expert Derms Explain Why She Looks Different — Shocking Reason

REX/Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson made jaws drop when she stepped out at a gala in Paris on Jan. 27 and debuted a drastic new look. HollywoodLife.com spoke to four dermatologists, and they tell us that there’s evidence the actress and model has actually gotten a make-UNDER! Here’s exactly what’s behind her new, fresh-faced look.

If you barely recognize Pamela Anderson, 49, you’re not alone. HollywoodLife.com spoke exclusively to four experts who tell us that surprisingly, Pam has not had a ton of new plastic surgery, but simply some Botox and fillers! Here’s what the docs had to say.

Dr. Andrew Miller, expert board certified plastic surgeon in NJ/NY

“As far as cosmetic procedures, I don’t see anything other than possibly some Botox and fillers. She has great skin which goes a long way to keeping you looking youthful.”

Dr. Vartan Mardirossian, Double Board Certified Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon

“[She’s likely had] Botox to the forehead and eyes; filler to the cheekbones and to the smile lines. I do not believe she had surgery; if anything, maybe a mini-facelift or radiofrequency skin tightening to the neck.

Dr. John Paul Tutela, the board certified plastic surgeon behind Snooki’s breasts

“My guess is that she’s seeing a new doctor for her injectables. She definitely has filler in her tear trough, which is an advanced filler technique that really does wonders. She also has fillers in her cheeks, and Botox or another neurotoxin to smooth the lines in her forehead. Finally, I see evidence of lip filler done really well in the most recent picture.”

Dr. Peter Capizzi, double-board certified plastic surgeon "She's lost volume in her lips; currently, she probably uses Volbella, a lip filler which defines the lips but doesn't add volume, which may be different from what she's done in the past. She's also lost volume in her face, most likely as a result of skin tightening. She may have had a nose tip reduction — her tip has not dropped, which normally occurs with aging." The bottom line? Pam looks younger than she has in years, and it's all thanks to some Botox and a few fillers, plus way less makeup than we're used to seeing her with, of course.

