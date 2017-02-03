Pamela Anderson, 49, Unrecognizable With Fresh-Faced New Look — Shocking Pic

REX/Shutterstock

Is that you, Pamela Anderson?! The model shocked everyone during an appearance at a Paris gala in January, where she looked fresh-faced and younger than she has in years. She literally looks like a completely different person!

Pamela Anderson, 49, sure has come far from her red bathing suit Baywatch days! The 49-year-old attended an event in Paris on Jan. 27, and she was completely unrecognizable! Wearing minimal makeup, her skin was smooth and relaxed, and it was severely different from the dark eye makeup and plumped up lips that we’re used to seeing her in.

At the event, Pamela’s skin was glowing, and she wore nothing but light mascara and pink lip gloss. Plus, rather than poofing her hair up and having it cover her face, she pulled it back elegantly. We have to say, we’re totally feeling this new look!

Even though Pamela seemed to be toning things down with her beauty look, though, her ensemble was still totally out there. Unsurprisingly, her cleavage was on full display in the black, strapless dress, which was adorned with different shaped faces making horrifying expressions.

“Pamela Anderson is proof that sometimes less makeup is more,” one Twitter user commented, complimenting the actress’ fresh-face. Another added, “Pamela Anderson was a vision in Paris. So fresh. So gorgeous.”

It’s certainly a big change, but we love that she’s trying something new! Interestingly, at an event a few days later, Pam’s face was looking more like its old self, but she’s definitely toned down the makeup overall lately. What could’ve prompted the change!?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Pamela’s new look? Do you like her better like this, or with lots of makeup?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.