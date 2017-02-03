REX/Shutterstock

OMG. Reality television star and President Donald Trump’s employee, Omarosa Manigault was rushed to the hospital after getting injured inside the White House, according to a new report, Feb. 3. Here’s what we know.

Omarosa Manigault, 42, was rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Feb. 3, after she suffered an injury inside the White House, according to TMZ. The site claims she may have suffered from at least one broken bone. No further details about her alleged injuries were mentioned.

The television personality was on President Donald Trump‘s [70] Celebrity Apprentice on the show’s first season in the spring of 2004. After remaining close with Trump, Omarosa now serves as the director of communications for the Office of Public Liason in the White House.

This story is still developing…

