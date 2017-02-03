Noah Cyrus Flashes Bra & Underwear In See-Through Dress: Too Edgy For 17?

REX Shutterstock

Noah Cyrus left little to the imagination as she rocked the red carpet in a full-on sheer dress, putting her high-waisted underwear and bra on full display. It’s clear a daring sense of style runs in the Cyrus family, but do you think Noah’s look is a little too edgy for the teen?

Noah Cyrus’ Best Looks

She wore her hair parted down the middle with pieces framing her face on each side as she pulled the rest back in a ponytail, keeping the focus on the frock, and paired it with gold necklaces and black lace-up boots, further adding to the edgy element of the outfit — and it proved to be quite cheeky when she turned around!

The sheer trend is totally having a moment so it comes as no surprise to see Noah suit up in the style — although we wouldn’t recommend trying this look at home! If you want to rock a more subdued version of the trend, pair a bandeau bra with a sheer top and trousers or tuck it into a high-waisted skirt. We applaud Noah for owning the look even though it is quite risky for the teen.

This isn’t the first time Noah experimented with her style or turned heads with an edgy get-up — in fact, in August 2015 we almost didn’t recognize her when she arrived at Kylie Jenner‘s birthday sporting a crop top, black jeans and matching black lipstick, rocking long blonde hair.

What do you think of her see-through dress? Check out how she rocked the get-up above and let us know.

