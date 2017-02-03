Watch out, Mal! The new VKs are ready to stir up trouble in this all-new ‘Descendants 2’ teaser. Uma and her pirate gang, including the swoonworthy Harry and Gil, are giving Mal and her crew a run for their money!

Ursula’s daughter Uma (China Anne McClain) is the new queen of the Isle, and she’s not going to give up her throne easily. Plus, she’s got a fierce pirate gang that makes her even more powerful. This brand-new teaser gives us Descendants fanatics a closer look at the new VKs. We’ve only see Uma, Harry, and Gil in photos, but now we’re getting to see these new rebels in action.

Harry, played by the dreamy Thomas Doherty, clearly takes after his father, Captain Hook. With a very familiar hook and a sword, he’s ready to do Uma’s bidding. Gaston’s son Gil, played by the handsome Dylan Playfair, looks like he’s game for anything, especially trouble.

The VKs are now running things on the Isle of the Lost after the OG VKs headed off to Auradon. Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Jay (Booboo Stewart), and Carlos (Cameron Boyce) are headed back to the Isle, and you know these kids are going to clash. One thing is for sure: It is going DOWN! Who will end up on top? It’s going to be one epic musical showdown.

“I can tell you with absolute utter confidence, this one is going to blow the first one out of the water,” Dove has said in a previous sneak peek. The highly-anticipated sequel to the hit Disney Channel Original Movie will premiere sometime in 2017. Raise your hand if you can’t wait!

