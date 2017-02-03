Michelob Ultra Mixes ‘Cheers’ & Working Out In Sweaty, Sexy Super Bowl Ad

There may be no stars in Michelob ULTRA’s Super Bowl 51 commercial, but there are plenty of hot bods working out and getting in shape. The new ad shows that after getting a six-pack of abs, someone can get a six-pack of beer!

While the theme from Cheers (aka “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” by Gary Portnoy, 60) plays, men and women engage in a series of exercises. From cross training to spin classes, the “Our Bar” spot shows how gyms, like bars, are places where people can go to connect with friends and feel at home. It also shows that a beer with only 95 calories can fit into any fitness fanatic’s life.

“We recognized that the social lives and beer-drinking occasions of the Michelob ULTRA consumer extend beyond gathering at the bar or at home with friends,” Azania Andrews, vice president, Michelob ULTRA, said in a statement. “Communities forming around fitness activities represent a new type of socializing. ‘Our Bar’ emphasizes that beer is a part of this new world, grounded in celebrating accomplishments.”

Michelob also took their support of fitness one step further. They held a contest for fans in Boston and Atlanta to win a VIP trip to Houston to witness Super Bowl 51 firsthand. All they had to do was compete the most pull-ups in 95 seconds (since each Michelob ULTRA contains 95 calories.)

Ron Cooper and Danielle Resha of Boston will get to cheer on the New England Patriots at the big game, while Emily Bridgers and Wilson J. Washington III of Atlanta will hope the Atlanta Falcons clinch Super Bowl 51!

Super Bowl 51 might be the biggest year for beer commercials. Bud Light brought back their beloved spokesdog, Spuds MacKenzie, although the pooch was now a ghost. Spooky! Budweiser took a more inspirational route, telling a story of co-founder Adolphus Bush. Although it’s a powerful telling of an immigrant’s journey in America, it’s not factually accurate according to Slate, as Adolphus was actually a fairly well-off man who preferred wine instead beer! Oh well. Consider it an “Alternative Facts”-based Super Bowl ad.

