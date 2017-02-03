Michael Buble’s Son, 3, ‘Progressing Well’ From Liver Cancer After Months Of Treatment

Courtesy of Instagram

Wow — this is amazing news! After a shocking cancer diagnosis in November, Michael Buble’s adorable 3-year-old son Noah is now in full recovery mode. In fact, expressing their ‘gratefulness’ in a new statement, Michael & his wife even revealed Noah’s doctors are ‘very optimistic’ about their little boy’s health. SO exciting!

Michael Buble, 41, and his wife Luisana Lopilato, 29, experienced something no parent should have to go through late last year when their three-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer. However, the entire Buble family — including the couple’s younger son Elias, 1 — has remained super strong during this difficult time. And it looks like they may be in the clear sooner than originally expected! After all, Noah is doing MUCH better now according to his own family.

“We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” Michael and Luisana told E! News on Feb. 3. “He has been brave throughout, and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.” The couple, who married back in 2011, continued, “Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words.”

Michael and Luisana also made sure to “thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes.” “As we continue this journey, we are greatly comforted by your support and love,” they added. What a joyous time this must for the entire family! But Noah’s parents aren’t the only ones who recently spoke out about the youngster’s progress. Noah’s aunt, and Luisana’s sister Daniela Lopilato, reportedly told an Argentinian journalist just earlier this week that “the cancer has gone,” according to Daily Mail.

She reportedly added, “Yes, Noah is recovering and we’re very happy that’s the case. His parents will speak when they want to do so.” And just a few days later they did! After going through chemotherapy treatments and an alleged surgery — all starting in November — we’re so happy Noah is recovering, and we can’t wait for more good news from his fam.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Noah is doing so well? Send him your well-wishes below!

