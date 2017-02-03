Mariah Carey Shockingly Burns Her $250K Wedding Dress In New ‘I Don’t’ Video

Mariah Carey shockingly burned her real $250,000 wedding dress in her new ‘I Don’t’ video, according to a bombshell Feb. 3 report. The diva was seeking revenge on her ex James Packer, making her point loud and clear! See the jaw-dropping clip!

Need some ice for that burn, James Packer? Mariah Carey, 46, sent a very clear message to her billionaire ex, 49, by setting aflame the actual wedding dress she was going to wear down the aisle, according to TMZ. The songstress literally throws the $250,000 custom-designed Valentino gown into the fire in her new “I Don’t” music video, shocking fans all over the world. It’s not a replica of the dazzling number she received last year either, sources tell the publication, proving she’s moving on with no strings attached after she called off their lavish Bora Bora wedding.

On top of that, the sizzling video was reportedly filmed at the couple’s former mansion in Calabasas, making it even more sentimental. Mariah definitely turns up the heat for the occasion, rocking several different pairs of sexy lingerie. In the scathing lyrics, Mimi also completely tears apart their relationship. She accuses him of lying, playing with her mind and making her cry in the song, however, she does utilize her rapping counterpart YG to offer the male prospective.

As we previously reported, Mariah and James split in Sept. after having a blowout fight while vacationing in Greece. Luckily, her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka, 33, swooped in like a knight in shining armor, showering her with love and affection once again. The lovebirds were mum about their romance for several weeks, but after they were spotted kissing on a Thanksgiving vacation to Hawaii, they began flaunting major PDA. Cheers to a new, less dramatic chapter in life!

