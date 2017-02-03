Image Courtesy of Instagram

The cast of HBO’s ‘Girls’ toasted to their final season at a premiere party in NYC on Feb. 2! And to celebrate the last hoorah, one of the show’s most recent interns, Malia Obama, joined Lena Dunham and the gang for the big bash.

Malia Obama, 18, was one of the many socialites who attended the HBO Girls’ premiere party at the Lincoln Center on Feb. 2. Barack Obama’s, 55, eldest daughter did not walk the red carpet, but she was spotted mingling with Lena Dunham, 30, and other guests at the star-studded event.

Party guests were said to be hovering Malia during the night, but the 18-year-old played it cool just like her dad, according to the Daily Mail. Other party guests reportedly included Maggie Gyllenhaal, 39, Judd Apatow, 49, and Leslie Mann, 44, according to reports. While Malia is definitely one of the coolest teenagers to ever live in the White House, she most likely nabbed an invite to the event because she interned for the series in summer of 2015. The former first daughter was reportedly a production intern, and was often seen running around to get coffee and help on set. SO cool!

Malia’s night out comes only four days after the Harvard-bound student started her internship for the Harvey Weinstein company in New York on Jan. 30. Photos showed Malia wearing a pair of mom jeans and a sheep-skin coat on her first day while walking to the NYC office. And she is already kicking some serious butt in her internship. In fact, the execs love her so much, they’ve already allowed her to read real movie scripts and pick out the best ones to pitch to the company’s board! OMG, she’s only an intern and has so much responsibility! That’s amazing!

Although Malia is well acquainted with the Girls cast, it is a little surprising that she attended the party. She’s been keeping a low profile since she touched down in the Big Apple, and has been really trying to blend in as a normal teenager. It’s going to take a while for her celebrity to wear off, but Malia seems to be handling life after the White House quite nicely!

