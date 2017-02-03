LOLO Talks Writing For A Grammy-Nominated Album & Performing On ‘The Bachelor’

There are a lot of bachelors in LOLO’s life right now. Apart from her appearance on the Jan. 30 episode of ‘The Bachelor’, LOLO (AKA Lauren Pritchard) is also partially responsible for Panic! At The Disco’s album and title track ‘Death of a Bachelor’, which is up for Best Rock Album at the Grammys. Here’s how she’s feeling about it all.

Your tour just kicked off. How’s it going so far?

It’s still early, so we’re not tired yet. Last night [in New York City] was really fun. It was our first night with [Samantha Ronson’s band] Ocean Park Standoff. We’ll have them for the rest of the run and we’re looking forward to that. It was an awesome time.

I had a great time, too! I like how you changed up the songs for the live show — some of the tracks were really different from the album, in a good way.

Jake Sinclair, who I made my record with, and I really wanted the album to be focused on the words, so we made a lot of production decisions for the album that kept a lot of it to a minimalist-type thing. But when putting the live show together, I really wanted it to be a journey sonically. I also love to fucking rock n’ roll. We wanted to be able to put those elements into the live show.

Every artist or band is different, and every person should do them. For me personally, I’ve never been a fan of just recreating the record. I think an album and a live show are very different, and should be treated as such. It’s been so fun to put together a live show and create a new journey. The album was just one part of it.

You like to tell stories during your shows. Is that a way to connect with the crowd?

You write everything and put it in a record, but then you have to figure out how you want to communicate that. It’s important to shed a light on the backstory. All of the songs are really personal, and it feels important to explain myself. I don’t feel like I have to explain anything, but I want to.

What was it like to perform on The Bachelor last week?

It was hysterical. It was a lot of fun. I am a big Bachelor fan. It was honestly a great experience.

We only got to meet Nick Viall and Rachel. We performed for their one-on-one date. We didn’t get to meet the infamous Corinne or any of the other girls competing this year, but it’s already shaping up to be a dramatic season, per usual. I’ve watched every single season.

You go way back with Panic! At The Disco. What was it like to help write their last album, which is now nominated for a Grammy?

It’s been insane. Jake, who produced my album, also produced that album, as well as the Weezer album, but what I want is for Jake to win. When we started working on [the record] Death of a Bachelor, [the song] “Death of a Bachelor” was one of my contributions to the album, it was the first song written for it. I sent it over; I was like, here’s one idea I’ll put down and see…I never could have imagined that it would wind up being the album title, among other things.

It’s been an amazing experience to work with them. They’re great humans. I’m a very fortunate girl to be able to be part of that camp. As a person, Brendon Urie is a musician, an artist, a performer — he’s world-class. It’s been really fun to collaborate and see his talent in action. It’s a very cool thing to watch.

After Bachelor aired the other day, “Shine” was #9 on the iTunes chart, and #1 was “Death Of A Bachelor”; that’s the shit dreams are made of. Very surreal, that’s for sure.

So cool. Who else would you love to collaborate with?

Future. I think that would surprise people, but I think he’s amazing and really honest.

Also, my favorite female artist at the moment is Margaret Glaspy. Her track “You And I” feels like a LOLO song, it feels like something I can directly relate to. We played a festival together in September. I just think she’s a really interesting artist to see live. Her writing style is really cool. I’m all for taking the girls’ stance and not having it be all about heartbreak. There’s so much more to girls than that. I don’t want to talk about shitty boys.

Amen. If someone hasn’t heard you before, what song should they listen to first?

I would say probably “Shine”.

What’s the weirdest or most unique venue you’ve played?

I was living in England and touring in the UK, and in the South of England they have this crazy botanical garden place, they do a music festival there, it looks like Jurassic Park with these huge domes you can walk through. It looked like dinosaurs should have been walking around. It was crazy. There’s an amphitheater outside, but they have stages set up in the domes, in the ecosystem domes with waterfalls and stuff. We were set up on stage and there were these birds flying and landing on our gear the whole time we were playing! The drummer — the birds kept landing on his drums, and he was like, I’m trying not to kill these birds! These animals were flying all around us and we couldn’t do anything except try not to step on them or hit them.

What’s next for you?

We’re putting together more live stuff, we’ve got fun things coming up. I’m going to put out a little EP, the actual song “In Loving Memory Of When I Gave A Shit” into the world, which is exciting. I spend the rest of my time composing.

