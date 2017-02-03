Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Lady Gaga At Super Bowl: The Insane Cardio Workout She Did To Get Ready For Halftime

dory Fri, February 3, 2017 11:14am EST by Dory Larrabee 1 Comment
Lady Gaga Workout Super Bowl
Courtesy of Instagram
View Gallery
52 Photos

Performing on the world’s biggest stage is no joke, and Lady Gaga has been prepping for months with intense workouts — she reveals how she got into the best shape of her life below!

Lady Gaga revealed her pre-Super Bowl workout routine on Good Morning America on February 3.

She told interviewer (and former NFL player) Michael Strahan: “I work out a lot. I also do the VersaClimber while I sing. I sing while I do it. I sing the show while I’m doing it. The show is full-on cardio. My performances most of the time are. It’s cardio while singing.”

Wow! VersaClimbing is hard enough while not talking at all, much less singing!

Michael actually said she is probably in better shape than the athletes playing the game! “No I’m not! I don’t think so! It’s a different kind of shape, it’s a different game!”

About not getting overwhelmed about the massive amount of people watching her, Gaga says: “My philosophy has always been that [when you play a dive bar] you should play it like it’s [Madison Square] Garden. So when I play the NRG Stadium in Houston, I’m gonna play it like it’s a dive bar, but I’m gonna do it my way.”

Lady Gaga Photos — See Pics Of Her Getting Ready For The Game

We can’t wait to see Lady Gaga’s halftime show! She hasn’t said but we have a feeling she will perform her biggest hits like “Edge of Glory” and “Bad Romance.” Maybe even “Telephone” with Beyonce?!

HollywoodLifers, could you do Lady Gaga’s workout for the Super Bowl? Do you ever sing while working out?

More Lady Gaga News:

Lady Gaga's Flawless Natural Waves & Glossy Lip At Super Bowl Press Conference
Lady Gaga's 'Stunts' For Super Bowl Will Be Michael Jackson Level Memorable
Lady Gaga Rocks Patriotic Red, White & Blue Outfit For Super Bowl Press Conference

ad