Even Leslie Jones can only get Kristen Stewart to barely crack a smile. In a hilarious new ‘SNL’ promo, Kristen’s resting b*tch face is out in full force, and Leslie calls her out for not being ‘excited’ enough. Get a good laugh at Kristen poking fun at herself now!

“Man, this is going to be so fun!” Leslie Jones yells to Kristen Stewart and musical guest Alessia Cara. “Aren’t you excited?” Kristen, who has never been the loudest and most animated person, says, “Yeah, I’m so excited.”

Leslie doesn’t understand why Kristen is not jumping for joy and running around so excited about hosting. But this is just how Kristen looks when she’s excited. “This is me excited,” Kristen tells Leslie. The promo is so awkward and funny. Kristen is notorious for her resting b*tch face. Yes, it’s a real thing. Scientists have done extensive research on the facial expression (or lack thereof). Kristen even talked about it in an interview with Elle UK.

“The whole smiling thing is weird because I actually smile a lot,” the actress admitted. “I literally want to be like, ‘Dude, you would think I was cool if you got to know me.'”

Kristen has always been on the quieter side, and we love seeing her go toe-to-toe with Leslie. In the beginning of the SNL promo, Leslie thinks Kristen and Alessia are Keebler elves because they’re so tiny! Kristen has to remind Leslie again that she is not a Keebler elf or one of Santa’s helpers.

The Feb. 4 episode will be Kristen’s first time hosting Saturday Night Live. After watching this promo, we know she’s going to kill it. SNL is about making fun of yourself, and Kristen’s already getting a kick out it.

