Kristen Stewart Extremely Worried She’ll ‘Fail’ As Host Of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Get ready to see the funny side of Kristen Stewart, as the ‘Twilight’ star is hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the very first time on Feb. 4. She stopped by to chat with Jimmy Fallon about the huge gig and revealed she’s terrified of having an epic fail. We’ve got what she had to say, right here!

We are so stoked that Kristen Stewart, 26, is finally getting around to hosting NBC’s Saturday Night Live after all these years of fame, and boy is she ready! The starlet stopped by The Tonight Show Feb. 2 to chat up her big appearance with Jimmy Fallon, 42, and she looked absolutely incredible in a pair of black hot pants and a matching bra top with a silvery mesh overlay. Jimmy joked that she was wearing her “winter outfit” at her distinctly summer attire and she said that it’s because she’s “emanating so much heat” from getting ready to host SNL.

As to why she has held out for so long on hosting the iconic show, K-Strew revealed that it has taken years for her to get over the fear of doing live sketch comedy.”For six years I’ve been being a total wuss about it. At some point you have to just bite the bullet, you know, and just fail,” she joked. “It will make you stronger, man!” Oh Kristen, we know you’re going to crush the gig! On a lighter note she said “it’s been really really fun” rehearsing for the show, so at least she’s having a total blast getting ready for the big night.

The starlet was asked by E! News back in 2010 why she hadn’t hosted the show, as she was at the height of her Twilight popularity back then. She said she hadn’t been asked and that, “I would love to say yes for sure, but that is really, really scary. I am so critical of myself and then also of people who are on the show. It’s like, ‘Nope, you’re not funny — next!'” It may have taken all these years, but she’s finally up for the challenge and we can’t wait to watch!

