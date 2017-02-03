Kendall Jenner Painted Her Room To Suppress Her Appetite — Why She’s Under Fire

REX/Shutterstock

What’s in a color? On her app, Kendall Jenner shockingly revealed that she painted her room pink with the intention of suppressing her appetite. Studies show pigments have powers that can trick the brain, but now, supermodel is UNDER FIRE for her decision!

Models are always under pressure to look their best and maintain their shape, but is poor Kendall Jenner, 21, taking it too far? The Vogue covergirl revealed through her personal app that she painted her room pink. Why? Because that color has been “scientifically proven” to reduce people’s appetite, or so she says. “There’s a pink room at the exhibit that had an explanation of the color choice: Baker-Miller Pink is the only color scientifically proven to calm you AND suppress your appetite,” she confessed. “I was like, ‘I NEED this color in my house!’”

Kendall Jenner purposely painted her room a shade known to "supress appetite" lmfao i hate celebrities and this toxic society — ©hloe (@thechloegraham) February 3, 2017

Kendall Jenner claims she suffers from anxiety. I have a hard time believing this, mostly because she "cured" it by painting her room pink. — court. (@___courtknee) January 12, 2017

why did kendall jenner paint her walls pink so she could suppress her appetite,, girl at the end of the day if you're hungry – you're hungry — eden 🌷 (@vainroses) January 16, 2017

Kendall Jenner is basically promoting to young ass girls that they have to starve themselves using the color pink in order to be like her — h (@thiccIou) January 29, 2017

Kendall Jenner has now said she painted her room a specific shade of pink as it's meant to "suppress your appetite". Wow I've heard it all — Olivia Attari (@oliviaattari) February 2, 2017

alright this bollox of painting your rooms pink to suppress your appetite is a load of geeee, wouldn't even want to be Kendall Jenner 🤔✋🏼 — corrdashian (@ShannonCorrdash) February 3, 2017

whatever Kendall Jenner can enjoy her baker-miller pink induced eating disorder but her face will always look weirdly prepubescent :/// — ruth (@anaccidental) February 3, 2017

But Kendall, you’re perfect the way you are! The last thing this supermodel needs is PAINT to dictate her eating habits. Not only that, but talking about reducing one’s appetite doesn’t paint a positive body image. Millions of young girls look up to Kendall, and her latest app revelation might influence her fans to lose weight. Going on a diet can be a slippery slope. Radio personality, Fifi Box, agrees that eating disorders are a serious issue with today’s youth. “Hunger is a natural body function that you require to live,” she told listeners on Fox FM‘s radio segment.

As we previously told you, Kendall has been under pressure to stay skinny ever since she made it big! At one point the peer pressure grew too intense that she almost backed out of her runway career. “Kendall is feeling immense pressure to stay model skinny,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has to diet and restrict what she eats to stay as skinny as she’s supposed to walk on runways and be in high fashion magazines.” We will always think she’s beautiful no matter what!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think about Kendall painting her room? A positive or a negative?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.