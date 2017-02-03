Kellyanne Conway & Chelsea Clinton Feud On Twitter Over ‘Alternative Facts’

REX/Shutterstock

No fake news here! Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton and Kellyanne Conway got in a nasty public Twitter war after Donald Trump’s advisor made up a fake terrorist attack. We’ve got the details on their brutal war of words, right here.

Uh oh! Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton, 36, got a cruel clapback from Kellyanne Conway, 50, after she dared to ask her not to talk about terrorist attacks on U.S. soil that NEVER HAPPENED. The bulldog Trump advisor brought up the non-existant “Bowling Green massacre” on MSNBC Feb. 3, and along with the rest of the world, Chelsea was upset that Kellyanne made up a giant “alternative fact” to further Donald Trump‘s Muslim travel ban. Though she didn’t refer to Kellyanne by name, she tweeted “Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack …or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don’t make up attacks.” Hey, Chelsea asked politely. Cue Kelly’s brutal and over the top response in three…two….one!

Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack …or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don't make up attacks. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 3, 2017

Kellyanne not only wasn’t at all apologetic about making up fake news, she went on the warpath against Chelsea and her mother Hillary Clinton, 69. She fired back, “Bosnia lie a Great reminder. And 2 @ ChelseaClinton & others, you can’t “invent” quality candidates either. I misspoke; you lost the election.” What the WHAT?! Bullying Chelsea that her mom lost to Donald back in Nov. 2016 in no way addresses Chelsea’s simple plea not to make up terror attacks. Geez, is Kellyanne for real?

Bosnia lie a Great reminder. And 2 @ChelseaClinton & others, you can't "invent" quality candidates either. I misspoke; you lost the election https://t.co/7TwnX2b5yA — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 3, 2017

Kellyanne got caught spewing “alternative facts,” a.k.a. LIES, when she told Chris Matthews that, “I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green Massacre. Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.” Um, it didn’t get covered because it NEVER HAPPENED! She misconstrued the 2011 arrests of two Iraqi nationals in Bowling Green, KY, for carrying out IED attacks on U.S. soldiers IN IRAQ. They never planned or carried out any acts of terror on U.S. soil. C’mon Kelly, stop with these lies.

