Kanye West Makes Sweet Call To Jay Z & Congratulates Him On Twins With Beyonce

REX/Shutterstock, Splash News

Aww! This is the cutest thing we’ve ever heard. Even though they’ve had their issues in the past, Kanye West put his feelings aside and made a sweet call to Jay Z to congratulate him on expecting twins with Beyonce. To get all the details, keep reading!

“Kanye [West] and Jay Z have certainly had their issues, but when it comes to their children, they put that nonsense aside. Kanye’s already congratulated Jay and Beyonce on their pregnancy and he’s excited for Jay and wants him to have a boy. Kanye told Jay he almost had an out of body experience when he first held his son. He explained to Jay that he and Saint have a father son bond that is unbreakable and Kanye felt it the minute he looked into Saint’s eyes,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Just like Kanye, we’d LOVE if Jay Z and Beyonce had a boy. And considering they’re having twins, there’s a pretty good chance they will. Unless, of course, they birth two girls.

And speaking of babies, Kanye and Kim Kardashian seem to be trying for another baby of their own. On Jan. 31, Kim retweeted a tweet that read, “RT fi you’re getting pregnant in time for the Kim + Kanye kids line launch.” So that that mean Kim’s getting pregnant like Beyonce? Well, it sure looks that way.

Regardless, we love that Kanye called Jay Z and congratulated him on the great news. It bodes well for the future of their friendship!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU happy to hear Kanye West called Jay Z and congratulated him on the twins? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.