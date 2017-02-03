Justin Bieber Finally Returns To Instagram After 5-Month Hiatus — See His First Post

​Courtesy of TMobile

The Biebs is BACK! Justin Bieber officially returned to Instagram on Feb. 3 after a painfully long 5-month hiatus after his fans ‘bullied’ former flame Sofia Richie. Now he’s back and better than ever, and you can see his first post right here!

A super-fun T-Mobile commercial for the Super Bowl featuring none other than Justin Bieber, 22, was revealed on Feb. 3, and while it was totally awesome, there’s another part of the deal that we just discovered: he came back to Instagram just for the occaision!

Of course he had to come back with a bang! His very first post back was his amazing T-Mobile commercial, of course, with the caption “Let me see your #unlimitedmoves.” However, we’re sure there’s so much more to come! Check it out if you haven’t already:

Let me see your #unlimitedmoves A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 3, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

At the end of the adorable #UnlimitedMoves end zone dance video, Justin said “post your moves now and I’m gonna share my faves!” We didn’t realize that he meant he was sharing his “faves” on his OWN INSTAGRAM! Could this Super Bowl weekend get any better?! We just hope that he stays online and continues sharing pics of his life even after the Super Bowl, and this isn’t just a temporary stunt.

Of course, Justin took down his beloved Instagram page in a fit of rage 5 months earlier after fans started “bullying” Sofia Richie, who he had been spending a lot of time with. He warned them to leave his “friends” alone, but when it continued he took his Instagram down.

Fans were fuming when he did that to them, even sarcastically tweeting #SorryJustinWeLoveYou while including messages about how he turned his back on them when they showed him nothing but support. We’re sure they’ll be thrilled to have him back on Insta after all of the drama, and so are we!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Justin will stay on Instagram after the Super Bowl? Let us know!

