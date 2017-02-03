Jennifer Lopez Flashes Major Underboob While Prepping For Vegas — See Steamy Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Damn Jennifer Lopez! The stunning triple-threat showed off her rock-hard abs and voluptuous curves on Feb. 3 as she prepared to start her Vegas show back up again in 2017. See the sexy underboob shot, right here.

Yowza, JLo! The 47-year-old mother of two Jennifer Lopez “Ain’t Yo Momma,” but she showed off what her momma gave her on Feb. 3 when she posted a seriously sexy selfie showing off her insane abs and impressive under-cleavage.

In the hot shot, JLo has pulled up her tank top to reveal her insanely taught abdomen and just a tiny peek of underboob. She’s rocking a high braid and some seriously long lashes, plus a pair of white sweatpants that she’s pulling down to reveal her hip bones. So hot!

“Getting this mind and body ready for Vegas…” she captioned the steamy pic. Clearly she’s preparing for her show’s big 2017 return on Feb. 8. It’s coming up fast! She also included the captions “#rehearsalflow #selfmotivate #AllIHave #February8 #jlovegas2017 #inalilpainrightnowcantlie 😂 #feelsgoodtho #letsgetit”

Perhaps the sexy singer/dancer/actress is trying to show Drake what he’s been missing for the last month or so, since we haven’t seen them together in a while. Recently, JLo ran into her ex-boyfriend Casper Smart, and we’re sure she was happy to be in such great shape for the meeting. (Hey, who doesn’t love showing off a little to an ex?!) Meanwhile, Drake was posting selfies hanging out with Nicki Minaj, and JLo doesn’t seem thrilled.

On Feb. 3 a source told HollywoodLife.com that “JLo’s got love for all the girls out here but one thing she won’t do is fight and be all catty. She’ll leave that to the two chicks who virtually pulled each other’s hair out everyday when they judged American Idol.” (cough cough Mariah Carey and Nicki) “Those girls are better off fighting themselves then trying to come for her.”

