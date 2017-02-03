Jennifer Lopez Thinks Nicki Minaj Is ‘Petty’ To Start Twitter Feud With Giuseppe

REX/Shutterstock

Put some respect on her name! Jennifer Lopez thinks Nicki Minaj is ‘petty’ to start a Twitter feud with famed shoe designer Giuseppe, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, and she wants nothing to do with the drama. Keep reading for the juicy details!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, has zero interest in being dragged into social media feuds. However, she had to face the facts when Nicki Minaj, 34, unleashed rants against famed shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti via Twitter and Instagram on Feb. 3. The rapper shockingly accused him of racism and addressed how he’s only willing to collaborate with artists like JLo. “Jennifer’s out here minding her business and doesn’t have time to be petty with these girls who maybe taking jabs at her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s a proven diva and her body of work speaks for itself which is why producers, writers and designers want to work with her too.”

#RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood I got time today. 😊 barbz trend this cuz he gon learn today. The racism & disrespect won't b tolerated. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they're not taking our call. 🤔 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Just go on google, you'll see all the different pairs he's named after me. Lil black girl can inspire u but ain't worth a collection my nig? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Our source added, “JLo’s got love for all the girls out here but one thing she won’t do is fight and be all catty. She’ll leave that to the two chicks who virtually pulled each other’s hair out everyday when they judged American Idol. Those girls are better off fighting themselves then trying to come for her.” The drama first began when the “Anaconda” rapper tweeted: “This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it’s ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won’t take our call. Lol.” She continued: “I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago. At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo.”

Nicki was blasting Giuseppe for making money off her name and refusing to work with her, since he recently teamed up with Jennifer and Zayn Malik on personal capsule collections. Nicki even voiced how the brand’s “racism and disrespect won’t be tolerated.” She explained, “My agency reached out and was told they’re not taking our call. Just go on google, you’ll see all the different pairs he’s named after me. Lil black girl can inspire u but ain’t worth a collection my n*g?”

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Nicki’s remarks or are you glad she said it? Tell us!

