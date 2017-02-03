Nicki Minaj Threatens Giuseppe Zanotti: Let’s Fight Like Chris Brown & Soulja Boy

REX/Shutterstock

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Giuseppe Zanotti just got taken to the next level! Nicki went OFF on Twitter about the designer’s refusal to do a collaboration with her, and she ended her rant with a major threat — she’s ready to take Giuseppe on in a REAL fight. OMG!

“U know what I gotta go. My phone ringing,” Nicki Minaj, 34, tweeted, after telling her story about Giuseppe Zanotti. “Tell Floyd, Fif & Mike Tyson to book me for the next fight. Me & Giuseppe. after cb & Draco.” To prove her point, she retweeted a throwback video of herself sparring with boxing gloves — oh snap!

In case you haven’t been following, “CB & Draco” is a reference to Chris Brown and Soulja Boy, who got in their own social media spat last month, and will be battling it out in the ring at some point in the near future. The guys have good professional trainers on their sides, too: Breezy is working with Mike Tyson, while Soulja was working with Floyd Mayweather, although he recently fired him in favor of Evander Holyfield instead.

While Nicki’s tweet about the fight is likely a joke, she’s definitely not laughing about the reason she’s really pissed off at him. As the rapper explained on Twitter, Giuseppe has several shoes named after her, but when her people called him to do a collaboration — like he has with stars like Jennifer Lopez — he reportedly refused to answer.

“I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago,” she explained. “At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore the cover of Cosmo. Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they’re not taking our call. Just go on google, you’ll see all the different pairs he’s named after me. Lil black girl can inspire u but ain’t worth a collection my n**?”

She then urged her followers to get “GiuseppeWhatsGood” trending on Twitter, and concluded that “he gon learn today. The racism and disrespect won’t b tolerated. Don’t care about the money. It’s just the disrespect. You’re not taking MY call? Lol. Give some money to charity in my name or smthn.” Oh boy!

