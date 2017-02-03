George Clooney To Be A Dad? Amal Fuels Pregnancy Talk With Possible Bump Pics

FameFlyNet

Could George & Amal Clooney ACTUALLY be expecting their 1st child? While the lawyer has been sporting super baggy clothing lately, recently-surfaced pics actually appear to show a budding bulge underneath her sweater — SO exciting! Just wait until you see these telling images!

Amal Clooney, 39, continued to fuel her own pregnancy rumors when she stepped out with husband George Clooney, 55, by her side on Feb. 1 in Barcelona. Arriving at the airport in an oversized tunic sweater, leggings, boots, and a beanie, the brunette beauty definitely appeared to have a baby bump underneath her clothing. And while pregnancy rumors have already been swirling around Amal and George during the last couple of months, these latest pics may actually give the chatter some ground to stand on!

George’s parents Nick and Nina also joined the couple on their Spanish getaway, turning the vacay into a family affair! Perhaps they could be celebrating the good news? After all, there’s no doubt the photos show Amal with an uncharacteristically round belly — while she’s remained extremely thin everywhere else. SEE THE NEW PHOTOS OF AMAL CLOONEY HERE.

Also published on Feb. 1, a new report from Radar Online claims that George has already admitted he’s going to be a dad! Apparently, one of the couple’s neighbors, Joan Farnese, confronted them while on a dog walk near their newly-completed English mansion, and directly asked when the baby was due. George allegedly responded with a coy smile, a sly wink, and a nod. But that’s not all! The publication also claims to have spoken with a waitress at one of George and Amal’s favorite bars — The Bull.

“They’ve always ordered red wine, but this time they had coffee, and Amal wanted decaf!” the waitress reportedly told the website. “Amal must be having pregnancy sugar cravings, because she’s started eating the sticky toffee pudding, which she never did before!” Other recent reports, including one from InTouch magazine have also claimed that Amal is pregnant. “They feel like they’ve hit the family jackpot,” a source reportedly told the mag just last month. Only time will tell!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think these pics prove Amal’s pregnant? Would you love it if George became a father at last?

