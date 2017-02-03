The Struggle To Be Free Is Real In Ford’s Delightfully Cute Super Bowl Commercial

The struggle is real, but Ford is here to help! The automaker is making a comeback at the Super Bowl with their new ad, and it’s so clever. Check out the adorable video here!

This is so inspiring! Every day, we get into pickles we can’t wiggle ourselves out of, just waiting for someone to give us some help. But inside, we have the voice that tells us to push through and that is what Ford is here to show — that the automobile brand will help you move forward.

The clip shows multiple people in a form of struggle — such as a man stuck on a ski lift, a little girl that has her kid stuck in a tree, and the most relatable, a woman who is miserably stuck in traffic. As “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free” from Nina Simone fitfully plays in the background, the ad switches from the different environments as the struggles continue. Don’t give up, Ford is here to help!

Things are looking up! The direction of the ad changes as everyone is suddenly out of their conflict. The video now shows people happy and joyful — because they are now free. It’s at this moment the car company introduces some of their new products and features — and they are absolutely mind-blowing. From ride sharing and shuttles to innovative electric vehicles and self-driving cars. We are now seeing the future folks!

This is the first time the new vision will be seen in this capacity. “This is the first time we’ve done it in TV,” Chantel Lenard, Ford’s director for U.S. marketing, said in an interview to AdAge. “Because we have this unique opportunity with the Super Bowl with 90 seconds to tell the story, we think it’s a great way to be able to connect it with this idea of helping people move freely in life. Because that is really what these solutions are about — giving different ways to make people’s lives easier as transportation frankly becomes more challenging in some places with congestion and other issues we are trying to solve.”

Ford hasn’t had an ad run during the Big Game since a Lincoln commercial back in 2013, but we definitely think this ad is going to be one that many viewers resinate with. The creative and delightful ad will air right before kick-off during the showdown between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. We can’t think of a better ad to start of the game!

