Courtesy of Evony: The King's Return

If you like epic battles, then you’re going to freak out when you see the new Super Bowl commercial for ‘Evony: The King’s Return’, starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan as King Arthur. WATCH the extended version right here!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 50, is everything in this new ad for the popular Evony mobile game, titled “Evony: The King’s Return”. The commercial features George Washington, King Arthur and Empress Wu all on one battlefield, because why not? WATCH it above!

“Strap on your chain mail, we’re invading the Big Game,” Jeffrey tweeted about his “carnage”-filled ad for the Top Games USA app. Naturally, fans were instantly hyped when they saw the new commercial, and took to social media to gush over the Walking Dead star. “Jeffrey Dean Morgan owns my heart,” one YouTube user commented. Oh, and take a look at this behind-the-scenes gem:

THE KING 👑 #jeffreydeanmorgan #king #savior #walker #twd #twdfamilly #thewalkingdead A photo posted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@jeffreydeanmorrgan) on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:23am PST

This is just one of what seems like millions of new Super Bowl commercials that we’ve gotten a look at so far, and everyone knows that they can be one of the most fun aspects of watching the big game. The ads for Audi, Budweiser, Wendy’s and more have already been teased or released in full, but we have to say that our favorite one yet is Justin Timberlake‘s one for Bai drinks. He looks so dapper in the teaser that they should rename the brand to Bae, don’t you think?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the “Evony: The King’s Return” Super Bowl commercial? Tell us if it’s your fave so far, and if you’re pumped for the big game!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.