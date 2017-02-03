Elizabeth Smart Pregnant: Abduction Survivor Expecting Baby #2 With Husband — A Boy

Courtesy of Instagram

Elizabeth Smart is about to be a two-time mom — in just 10 weeks no less! The child safety activist and ABC News contributor is pregnant with her & her husband Matthew Gilmour’s 2nd child, and we could not be happier for the adorable couple. Better yet, after already having a 2-year-old daughter, they’re now expecting a son!

Congrats to Elizabeth Smart, 29, and her husband Matthew Gilmour! The couple are officially welcoming baby number two in April, and we can only imagine how excited the entire fam must be! Elizabeth and Matthew are already the proud parents of Chloe, who will turn two this month, and now they’re about to add a little BOY into the mix — SO exciting!

Happy Halloween! Working on adding another skeleton to our little clan. #babynumber2 #dueinapril #happyhalloween #toomuchcandy #trickortreat A photo posted by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Oct 31, 2016 at 4:13pm PDT

Excited to announce we're having a boy!🍼🍼🍼💙💙💙 #itsaboy #aprilbaby A photo posted by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Nov 21, 2016 at 1:50pm PST

“Not my best thought out adventure. Three dogs, a toddler, and #30weekspregnant #gladwemadeitback,” Elizabeth captioned a sweet Instagram pic of Chloe, which was published on Feb. 1.The photo features little Chloe dressed all in pink playing in the snow with three dogs. The adorable moment was snapped outdoors in Park City, Utah, which is where the family resides.

Elizabeth officially announced her pregnancy back in October with an adorable family Halloween pic. “Happy Halloween! Working on adding another skeleton to our little clan. #babynumber2 #dueinapril,” the blonde beauty captioned the festive photo. In it, Elizabeth wears a skeleton bodysuit with a picture of a baby skeleton on top of her stomach.

A month later, she had MORE exciting news to share when she revealed to her Instagram followers that she and Matthew were expecting a boy! “Excited to announce we’re having a boy!🍼🍼🍼💙,” Elizabeth wrote next to a sonogram pic of her son. Elizabeth was famously kidnapped in 2002 at the age of 14, but was rescued nine months later. To this day, the activist and author speaks out about children’s safety, and has always been open about wanting kids of her own.

“That is my greatest aspiration — to be a mother,” Elizabeth told People in 2014. “We’ll start having kids and see how I handle that and then go from there. I don’t have a predetermined number in my head.” Congrats again, Elizabeth and Matthew!

