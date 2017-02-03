Drake Trashes Chris Brown & Soulja Boy In Concert: Watch The Shade Get Thrown Down

REX/Shutterstock

Shots fired! We’ve just entered another round of battle in the Drake and Chris Brown feud, featuring Soulja Boy! Drake went on a rant at his concert in London, Feb. 1, where he dissed Chris, Soulja, and even Omarion for not being ‘turnt’ enough? Watch the shade, here! OH, and Chris already responded with a video of his own…

Drake, 30, set the stage on fire at his concert in London at the O2 arena on Feb. 1 . And, we’re not just talking about his amazing music, and sexy vocals. The rapper also sparked a fire by reigniting his years-long feud with Chris Brown, 27, and he even threw Soulja Boy, 26, and Omarion, 32, into the mix! Dang, Omarion didn’t ask for this! LOL.

After the success of Drake and Future‘s [33] Summer Sixteen Tour — which became the highest grossing rap tour of all time — Drizzy apparently wanted his new Boy Meets World Tour to be more “turnt.” In a video captured by a concert goer, Drake went on a short rant to his production crew because he wasn’t feeling the R&B slow jams his crew kept playing, as reported by UPROXX. Instead, he apparently wanted his set to be on one. “I think you a little tense tonight. You acting like this sh-t is like some Omarion, Chris Brown, Soulja sh-t,” Drake supposedly said in the video. “This not that kinda show. I’m a turnt up n–ga!” Oh, this is going to get ugly…

As soon as Drake name-dropped Chris and Soulja, the crowd instantly went wild [because you know, they’re also in a feud of their own… we’ll explain later.] It apparently didn’t take long for Chris to catch wind of Drake’s very public diss, because he fired back with a video that has fans thinking was a direct response to Drizzy. The video was supposedly meant to be a response to Chris’s fight with Soulja Boy, however, fans think he threw some shade at Drake at the very end…

Looks like the #ChrisBrown vs #Souljaboy fight is still on! And maybe a shot back at #Drake after what he said in London? (See Previous video) What y'all think? A video posted by Ydbeatz Tv (@ydbeatz) on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:00am PST

“I’m finna go mute on you n–gas this year,” Chris said the video, which was uploaded by a fan. “When I pull up on you, it’s going down. Gonna set this [Soulja Boy] fight up and all that, but n–gas are always going to slick talk. They know when I be in a certain room, their chest be flat than a muhf–ker. Boy, stop putting that superhero costume on before we torture you,” Chris finished. We checked the singer’s Instagram, and the video appears to be deleted. As for Soulja and Omarion — They have yet to respond to Drake’s concert call-out.

Like we said, Chris’s video was an apparent response to Soulja boy and the boxing match that they supposedly have planned. The rappers have been in an on-going feud for a while over a flirtatious comment that Soulja left on Chris’s ex, Karrueche Tran‘s [28] Instagram photo in the beginning of Jan. 2017. After a few back-and-forth social media arguments, Chris and Soulja decided to plan a boxing match to fight it out in the ring. While there’s no date set for the epic fight, Chris teased on Instagram, Feb. 2, that the fight would go down “soon.” The same day [Feb. 2], Soulja said that he signed the contract agreeing to fight about a “week ago,” in a video posted to his Instagram. He’s apparently just waiting for Chris to sign the fight papers so they could announce the big event. Yikes. Maybe Drake and Omarion will want to get in on it too…

