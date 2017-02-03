Donald Trump & Melania Reunite For Weekend in Mar-A-Lago — See Her Gorgeous Red Dress

AP Images

Talk about a stunning First Lady in red! Donald Trump was reunited with wife, Melania on Feb. 3. at the couple’s Florida home, Mar-A-Lago, and she was a vision in a gorgeous bright red dress. Read on for details and to see pics!

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump are back together again after a whirlwind first two weeks in office. The First Lady met her husband as he disembarked Air Force One In Palm Beach, Florida, following a flight from Washington D.C. And as usual she was totally on point when it came to her fashion choice.

The 46-year-old former model looked absolutely stunning in a beautifully tailored tomato-red shift dress, with cut-out sleeves that showcased her toned arms to perfection. It was Melania’s first appearance since the inauguration ceremonies — she was last spotted attending The National Prayer Service in Washington on Jan. 21. Since then, while her husband has been busy writing executive order after executive order, and coming under fire from people all around the world, Melania has been home, at Trump Tower in New York, playing mom to the couple’s son, Barron, 10.

Although it’s the first weekend getaway for President Trump, it’s unlikely he will be doing much relaxing over the next few days. According to the Palm Beach Daily News, Donald and Melania will be attending the annual white tie Red Cross Ball at the couple’s sprawling Mar-A-lago estate on Saturday night — which is considered the highlight of the Palm Beach social season.

Among the 700 plus guests that are expected to attend the prestigious event are dignitaries from the US, Switzerland, Colombia, Afghanistan, Peru, and Jordan. There is also reported to be a few royal faces amongst the guests, including the Italian Prince Charles and Princess Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Marlborough, Lady Henrietta Spencer-Churchill, Princess Clotilde d’Orleans, Prince Charles Philippe and Princess Diana d’Orleans. Upon landing in Palm Beach, the new President took some time to greet the crowds that were awaiting his arrival. “I told you I’d win that election,” he boasted in his usual modest Donald Trump style.

