Trump Urges U.S. To ‘Get Smart’ After Attempted Knife Attack At Louvre — See Tweet

A terror investigation has been launched in Paris after a man carrying a machete stormed soldiers at the Louvre on Feb. 2, forcing one soldier to fire five bullets. U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to comment on the terrifying attack, and you can see his message right here.

A French soldier at the Louvre Museum in Paris shot a man five times after he rushed the Carrousel du Louvre while wielding a knife and shouting “Allah Akbar” on Feb. 2. The man was “seriously injured” by one bullet to his stomach, according to Paris officials. He was carrying two backpacks, which may have included a second weapon, and police say they believe he was attempting to carry out a terrorist attack.

A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

The attacker was unfit for questioning when he arrived at the hospital, and was not carrying any identification on him. Officials also arrested a second person, although it’s still unknown if he was involved.

This tweet comes amidst Trump’s newly-enforced (and very controversial) immigration policy, in which people from seven “high risk” countries are banned from entering the United States. The President has been highly criticized ever since the policy was put into play last weekend, and his tweet is clearly a message to those who disagree with the decision.

“I salute the courage and determination showed by the military this morning at Carrousel du Louvre,” French President Francois Hollande tweeted after the attempted attack. Mayor Anne Hidalgo added, “In this context of terrorist threat that concerns every big city in the world, we saw how efficient and relevant Paris security features were.”

