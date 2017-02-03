Dress Like A Woman: Voters Livid Over Rumored Trump Female Staffers’ ‘Dress Code’

REX/Shuterstock

Donald Trump has come under fire once again for his attitude towards women. This time the President is catching heat for allegedly enforcing a strict dress code for female employees. Read on for more details.

“We hear that women who worked in Trump’s campaign field offices — folks who spend more time knocking on doors than attending glitzy events — felt pressure to wear dresses to impress Trump,” according to Axios. “Even if you’re in jeans, you need to look neat and orderly.” The blog goes on to claim that President Trump likes his women to “dress like women.”

Not surprisingly, the report soon started gaining steam, before finally getting it’s own hashtag #DressLikeAWoman and soon began trending on Twitter. Outraged women took to social media to slam Trump, and to show the 45th President of the United States what real women in the workforce look like. Here’s some of the best responses:

I #DressLikeAWoman. Do you think Trump would approve? I'm thinking not. pic.twitter.com/l0yO78xdps — KateP (@doctorwibble) February 3, 2017

Y'all got ME SO PUMPED OFF THIS HASHTAG https://t.co/9e3PXNYTCp #DressLikeAWoman — Alanna Vagianos (@lannadelgrey) February 3, 2017

How do we teach our girls what it means to #DressLikeAWoman? pic.twitter.com/3z2KE7rPq1 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 3, 2017

It is not the first — and will likely not be the last — time that Donald Trump has been slammed over his attitude towards women. As Hollywoodlife.com previously reported, there was a media outrage late last year after audio surfaced from behind-the-scenes footage of a 2005 interview with Billy Bush. In the recording, Donald Trump is heard boasting about “grabbing women by the p***y.” “I’m automatically attracted to beautiful [women] — I just start kissing them,” the Donald admits. “It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything … Grab them by the p***y. You can do anything.”

“I moved on her like a bitch, but I couldn’t get there, and she was married,” he’s heard boasting at a later stage. “Then all of a sudden I see her, she’s now got the big phony tits and everything.” Trump explained away the comments as ‘locker room banter” claiming in a statement, “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course — not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended.” Sorry, not sorry.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the purported Donald Trump female staffers’ dress code? Let us know in the comments below!

