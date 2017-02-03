‘LHHNY’ DJ Drewski & Sky Landish: Did They Get Engaged On The Reunion Show?

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Ooh la la! ‘LHHNY’ reality stars DJ Drewski and Sky Landish’s steamy romance continues to get more serious, so are wedding bells already ringing?! We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE scoop on whether or not he popped the question on the reunion show!

Sky Landish, 26, and DJ Drewski, 29, are one of the most buzzed about couples on season seven of the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop: New York. For obvious reasons, fans are dying to know if he’s going to take their relationship to the next level on the highly anticipated reunion special, since it could be a perfect place for a surprise proposal! He revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “The reunion show isn’t for another three weeks so all I can say is if you look at Sky’s hand right now there’s no ring on it.” However, they didn’t completely quash all hope!

Sky shared, “But in three weeks (when the show airs) you never know, it’s a potential possibility,” before he sweetly added, “I love and I want a future and a family with her so you never know.” DJ Drewski, whose real name is Andrew Loffa, is clearly head over heels about his leading lady and their relationship has come a long way. In the beginning stages of their romance, they admitted there were trust issues between them, but the couple worked together to maintain a strong bond.

There’s also still a chance for a televised wedding in the future! “Thats something we would have to think about. We don’t mind giving people our life, letting them in but there are certain things that I like to keep secret,” he shared. “That’s something I have to think about. Of course Sky already knows where she wants to have the wedding.” We’ve definitely got our fingers crossed!

Meanwhile, L&HHNY star MariahLynn even teased that how the finale is going to be full of drama! “I’ve never seen a reunion like this since Joseline [Hernandez] and Stevie J went nuts on stage,” she shockingly confessed on the Domenick Nati Show. The VH1 franchise continually delivers with jaw-dropping reunion shows every time, so we can only imagine what’s in store!

