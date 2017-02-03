‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Spoofs Beyonce & Reveals Sex Of Her Baby

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Camilla Luddington spoofed Beyoncé and revealed if she was having a boy or girl on Feb. 3, drawing inspiration from the singer’s viral announcement. You’ve got to check this out!

Camilla Luddington, 33, and her Grey’s Anatomy co-star are a hoot! Ellen Pompeo, 47, shared a hilarious spoof of Beyoncé‘s pregnancy announcement on Feb. 3. In the clip, Camilla looks uncomfortable while flaunting her baby bump in a bra and panties, but Ellen tries to ease her mind. “Honey this is amazing, you’re pregnant at the same time as Beyoncé. When is that ever going to happen again?!” She sweetly responds, “I just feel a little bit weird, don’t you think you’re taking this too far?” Ellen confirms, “No. You look amazing. You’re glowing. Veil! Great. I love it!”

They were clearly pulling inspiration from the “Flawless” singer’s big reveal, where she posed in similar undergarments. Meanwhile, Camilla is expecting her very first child with her boyfriend Matthew Allen and the pair couldn’t be more excited! Ellen was clearly loving every second of their satirical sketch, captioning the video, “We can’t help but act a fool #welovebeyonce.”

Camilla, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson on Grey’s Anatomy, shared her exciting news in another heartwarming post, reading, “I am so excited to announce today that I am having a… girl! 🎉 I want her to grow up knowing how strong women are 💪. To be a little warrior who is not afraid to use her voice and stand up for what she believes is right. To navigate through life with courage and kindness, and to be one of the girls who says ‘you CAN sit with us.'” Too cute!

Friends also treated Camilla to very symbolic gifts and the actress utilized the perfect one to announce the sex of her bundle of joy. Since she voices the role of Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider video games, she sent a “special shoutout to #crystaldynamics for sending her first #tombraider onesie 😎.” We can hardly wait to see more adorable photos of Camilla’s growing baby bump!

HollywoodLifers, did you crack up at their hilarious Beyoncé inspired spoof? Let us know!