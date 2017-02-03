Camila Cabello Gets Major Support From Taylor Swift: She’s My Go-To Relationship Expert

Courtesy of Instagram

Camila Cabello may be a solo artist now, but she still turns to her friends when she’s in need of some advice. And Taylor Swift is her go-to girl! You’ll never guess what they talk about the most!

There are a lot of things you can learn from Taylor Swift, 27, but Camila Cabello, 19, says that the “Shake It Off” singer is the best to go to when you have any questions about love or relationships because “she’s very knowledgeable about that stuff.” Duh! “We talk about love a lot,” Camila told The Sun U.K. in an interview on Feb. 1. “If I ever have any questions about love or if there’s anything that I’m going through at the time, whether it’s with a boy or with a friend, she’s a very good person to ask those kind of questions.” Awww!

We have to admit, we would love to pick Tay’s brain when it comes to romance too. After all, the singer has had a number of high profile relationships over the years including ones with Tom Hiddleston, 35, Calvin Harris, 35, and Harry Styles, 23. So it’s safe to say Taylor knows a thing or two about the dating game.

we sang bad things at the @bbcradio1 live lounge and did a cover of say u won't let go by james arthur!! thank u for having us ❤ @machinegunkelly A video posted by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:43pm PST

Although Camila and T. may love to talk about relationships, the “Bad Things” singer admits that her only love at the moment is her music.”I’m just writing now and I’m so excited about just making music and making the visuals and creating that whole world,” she told The Sun. After announcing that she was leaving the girl group Fifth Harmony in 2016, the singer has been picking up speed with her solo career. Her debut single “Love Incredible” recently leaked on Jan. 29, and Camila’s already taken the stage for a number of live performances including two on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Radio 1’s Live Lounge! So maybe Taylor can share some of her wisdom about music then.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Taylor would give good advice about love?

