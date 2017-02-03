Beyonce Baby Bump Secret: How She Hid Her Pregnancy For Months

image Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Beyoncé caused a worldwide stir when she shockingly announced that she was pregnant with TWINS, but she chose to hide her baby bump for months, according to a Feb. 3 report. Find out how the singer was able to keep her big news a secret!

Beyoncé, 35, is the queen of surprising fans in a major way, living up to her reputation yet again by revealing that she was expecting not one, but TWO precious babies with her husband Jay Z, 47. The “Flawless” songstress nearly broke the internet with her ground-breaking news on Feb. 2, but in order to do so, she had to plan accordingly! She’s been disguising her growing baby bump with an array of dark outfits and loose-fitting fabrics, according to a Feb. 3 report from People. Bey had definitely been working hard to keep it under wraps until the perfect moment!

Bey even wore all-black on Dec. 11 when she and her daughter Blue Ivy, 5, spent time backstage with Mariah Carey after her Christmas show at New York City’s Beacon Theatre. “She looked amazing,” a source told the publication. “There were hints of a baby bump, but no one mentioned anything.” On top of that, Bey joined Jay Z to celebrate his 47th birthday on Dec. 3 with a private dinner at Republique restaurant in Los Angeles. Fans still had no idea that she was with child at the time, since “Beyoncé wore a flowy dress and hid her baby bump,” the source explained.

However, there were signs of a bump on Dec. 17 in a holiday Instagram video. Bey even did a peace sign in front of the camera, so she may have been hinting there were two bundle of joys on the way! Since she wore a dark pink bra and blue panties in her announcement photo, several fans now think she’s having a boy and a girl. Beyoncé previously revealed she was pregnant with Blue at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, proving she’s the master of baby bombshells!

