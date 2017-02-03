Beyonce: Why She May Still Collect $1 Million Even If She Ditches Coachella Over Pregnancy

REX/Shutterstock

Beyonce’s shocking pregnancy announcement has left her highly-anticipated Coachella performance up in the air. However, the singer could reportedly still get paid a whopping $1 million even if she doesn’t perform at all! That’s a huge check, so why would Coachella pay her for not performing? We’ve got the answer!

Doctors could deem Beyonce’s Coachella performance in April too risky because she’s pregnant with twins. If that’s the case, Beyonce will still get paid the $1 million she was set to receive for performing due to an insurance policy, according to TMZ. The insurance company will pay the $1 million if she’s sidelined for “incapacity,” and complications from a high-risk pregnancy fall into that category.

HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Beyonce is still planning on performing at Coachella despite being pregnant with twins. The festival is still a couple of months away, so things could change as her pregnancy progresses. The company producing Coachella this year reportedly had no idea Bey was even pregnant until she announced the news on Instagram!

Beyonce has not revealed how far along she is in her pregnancy. Even if she is only 3 or 4 months again, that would make her at least 5 or 6 months pregnant by the time Coachella rolls around. HollywoodLife.com spoke with Sherry Ross, MD, OB/GYN and Women’s Health Expert at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, who noted that Bey will likely have to “decrease physical activity” even earlier than she did with Blue Ivy, 5, because carrying twins is a lot harder on the body.

The singer doesn’t exactly take it easy when performing. She’s always up on her feet dancing and walking around on stage. Dr. Rose, who wrote She-ology, The Definitive Guide to Women’s Intimate Health, told us that the singer will probably be on “home-rest” by the time Coachella arrives. While we would love to see Beyonce perform at Coachella, we don’t want Queen Bey to push herself too hard!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Beyonce will still perform at Coachella? Do you think she should still get paid if she doesn’t? Let us know!

