Bella Thorne & Gregg Sulkin Getting Back Together? She Congratulates Ex On Marvel TV Gig

Is a reconciliation on the books for Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin? Things haven’t exactly been peachy between the two since they split last year, but the actress just extended an olive branch to her ex. Could a romance round two be in the works? Read on to find out more!

Whoa! Bella Thorne reached out to her ex-boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin, in a majorly public way on Feb. 1. The 19-year-old tweeted out a super sweet message of congratulations to her 24-year-old Faking It ex, upon learning that he had landed the role of Chase Stein in Hulu’s upcoming Marvel Comics show, Runaways. “Told you it was only a matter of time :) Proud of you,” the actress/singer tweeted.

Told you it was only a matter of time :) proud of you 🤓😘 https://t.co/wsduQ7ZbvH — bella thorne (@bellathorne) February 2, 2017

It’s the first time the couple has shown any public sign of affection since splitting last Aug. after a year of dating. “After much thought and soul-searching, we have made the difficult decision to end our relationship,” reps for Bella and Gregg told HollywoodLife.com in a statement, shortly after news of their breakup surfaced. “We will always love each other and have a deep respect for one another, as we have each grown to be better people because of our time together. Our schedules made seeing each other difficult, and we decided that for now this would be best.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, following the split, Bella started dating Tyler Posey, 25, but the two soon went their separate ways after she was snapped getting hot and heavy with Charlie Puth, 25, on a Miami beach. As cheating reports swirled, Bella and Charlie took to social media to defend themselves. “Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks,” she tweeted. “Charlie and I AREN’T DATING, we are friends.” “She told me she was not with him anymore,” Charlie tweeted in his defense, “This is all news to me.”

Meanwhile, according to a source, Gregg was happy to be away from all the drama surrounding Bella, and felt like he had “dodged a bullet.” “Gregg’s happy he isn’t involved in Bella‘s drama anymore, nor is he surprised by her cheating on Tyler,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The way they started off was so shady, so it’s kind of like, what did Tyler expect?” Oh, snap!

